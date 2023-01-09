5 months later, Plano resident claims $1M lottery ticket

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) - More than five months after buying a Mega Millions lottery ticket, a Plano resident claimed his or her $1 million prize.

The drawing for that prize was July 29, 2022 and the ticket was set to expire on Jan. 25. It was bought at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd., in Plano.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13-36-45-57-67), but not the gold Mega Ball number (14).

Another winning ticket worth $1 million from the same drawing has yet to be claimed and will expire on Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. local time if the prize is not claimed by the deadline. That winning ticket from the July 29, 2022 Mega Millions drawing was sold at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Drive, in Prairie View.

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball.

Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but could still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier feature for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million.