$3M in meth found in gas tank at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents found 100 pounds of methamphetamine, worth $3 million in the gas tank of a car.

It happened at the checkpoint located on Farm to Market 1017 south of Hebbronville, Texas on May 16.

A service canine alerted agents that something was amiss. That's when they found the narcotics.

The occupants of the car were taken into custody and the case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.