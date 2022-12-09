3 taken to hospital after Watauga nursing home catches fire

Three patients transported for treatment after a fire at a Watauga Nursing Home

Three patients transported for treatment after a fire at a Watauga Nursing Home

Three patients transported for treatment after a fire at a Watauga Nursing Home

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Three people have been taken to the hospital after a Watauga nursing home caught fire Friday morning.

Officials said the 2-alarm fire started just after 6 a.m. at Northpoint Nursing and Rehab off Virgil Anthony Boulevard. The Watauga Fire Department along with multiple Tarrant County agencies have since put out the flames.

Watauga Firefighters Association Twitter @WPFA4676

At last check, there are currently 38 noncritical patients and three people have been transported to receive treatment.

No deaths were reported but several officers have been treated for smoke inhalation.

An official with the nursing home said one hallway sustained water damage from the sprinkler systems and residents who lived on the hallway will be temporarily relocated within the facility.

"We are working closely with our local fire stations to investigate the cause and assess the damage."

They said repairs have already begun and should be completed within 10 days.