22-year-old man killed, teen injured after shooting in Garland

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 22-year-old man has died following a shooting in Garland early Sunday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Feb. 5, police were called to the area of 4600 Saturn Road in response to a vehicle that struck an apartment building and was on fire.

When first responders arrived, it was discovered that two people inside the vehicle had "injuries from gunfire," police said. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital while nearby apartments were being evacuated.

One victim, identified as 22-year-old Quincy Branch of Dallas, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim, a 19-year-old man from Fort Worth, is currently being treated and is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Garland police at 972-485-4840.