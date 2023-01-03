2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.

Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive.

Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery.

Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well.

Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up work on a separate case when the shooting happened. They made their way over and saw one suspect get inside a Kia Soul and drive off – and a second suspect take off from the area on foot.

Some of the officers attempted to pull over Patton in the Kia, but he refused to stop and continued to drive. The officers then initiated a pursuit which went down Hwy 360 and onto Park Row Drive. As Patton was traveling along Park Row Drive, smoke started coming from the car. Patton eventually pulled over and bailed from the Kia near Park Row & Kelly Terrace. He attempted to run from officers, according to Ciesco but was quickly apprehended. A short time later the Kia caught fire and was engulfed by flames. Fire crews responded and put out the fire.

Officers later learned the Kia was reported stolen.

Back at the apartment complex, officers searched the area where Ingram was seen fleeing. They eventually tracked him to an apartment in another section of the complex and set up a perimeter. After calling Ingram out, he came out of the apartment and was taken into custody.

Based on their investigation, Ciesco said they believe Ingram and Patton arranged to meet with the victim to buy marijuana – and during the exchange, they robbed him and shot him.