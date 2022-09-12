Watch CBS News
$2.3M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Bags containing nearly 267 pounds of methamphetamine worth $2,384,668 were seized at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility this weekend. 

"Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The drugs were found on September 9 hidden within a commercial tractor trailer.

The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

