1 of 2 men shot at Luxury Inn in Fort Worth dies
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - One of two people shot at the Luxury Inn on East Lancaster has died.
Central Division officers found both victims on May 11. Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.
One victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced deceased.
There is no suspect in custody and the Homicide Unit is investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.