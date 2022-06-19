1 dead, 2 missing after boat overturns in storm over Lake Lavon

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men are missing and another is dead after a boat overturned in Lake Lavon last evening when a strong storm passed through.

Boats on Lake Lavon searching for two men who went missing on June 18. One was rescued by Game Wardens, another was found dead, and police believe the others likely drowned. CBSDFW.com

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said that on Saturday, June 18, 2022, deputies responded to a boater in distress near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon.

At about 8:45 p.m., a strong storm crossed the lake and caused a small boat occupied by four men to overturn.

Lake Lavon in Collin County, Texas. CBSDFW.com

One of the occupants was able to hold onto a tree and call 911. Game Wardens on the water were able to rescue him and they learned the three other men had disappeared.

A search by water and air was initiated, but the missing men were not found.

Rescue boat on Lake Lavon. CBSDFW.com

Then, early Sunday morning, one missing man's body was recovered from the water by a boat.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office, Wylie Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department, and Game Wardens are continuing to search for the two remaining men. They are presumed drowned.

Lake Lavon in Collin County, Texas. CBSDFW.com

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.