Aaron Dean Trial Day 2: Live updates
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The murder trial for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is now in its second day.
Dean is accused of intentionally shooting and killing 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson inside her home back in October 2019.
Her now 11-year-old nephew took the stand day one, where he recounted details about the night of the shooting.
Did you see anything outside the window?
"No, sir."
You didn't see a man with a badge?
"No, sir."
Dean's defense said the boy told a child forensic investigator during a recorded interview after the shooting that Jefferson had raised the gun. But he denied this.
On Tuesday, jurors are rumored to hear from that same investigator.
The jury of 12 will make the decision on whether Dean remains free or spends up to life in prison. There are eight men and six women, and while some are jurors of color, there are no Black jurors.
They're expected to take more than a week to present testimony and evidence before handing the case over to the jury for a verdict.
Officer Darch explains why she wasn't wearing a body camera
10:02 a.m — Officer Darch explained she was not wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting because she was still waiting on a replacement after hers had been lost or stolen from a docking station.
Responding officer called to the stand
9:20 a.m. — Fort Worth police officer Carol Darch has been called to the stand. She responded to the initial open structure call at Jefferson's home along with Dean on Oct. 12, 2019.
Jefferson's nephew's initial interview shown to jury
8:58 a.m. — The jury is being shown a pre-recorded interview from 2019 when Atatiana Jefferson's nephew first spoke about what he witnessed. The boy, now 11, recounted things differently during his day one testimony.