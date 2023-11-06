Watch CBS News

What are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week?

A new survey shows that more than 75% of workers in the U.S. say they can complete their current workload in a four-day work week. Jeff Sokolowski with Robert Half joined CBS News Detroit to discuss the pros and cons of a four-day work week.
