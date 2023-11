At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Temple Israel in West Bloomfield is hosting a panel discussion called, "Radical Civility: Fostering Connection in a Combative World.”

Temple Israel hosting panel discussion on fostering civility At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Temple Israel in West Bloomfield is hosting a panel discussion called, "Radical Civility: Fostering Connection in a Combative World.”

