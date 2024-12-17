Suspects accused of killing Detroit-area man heading to trial Two men charged with murder in the death of a Rochester Hills man back in October appeared in court on Tuesday. Joshua Zuazo, 39, and Carlos Hernandez, 37, are charged with felony murder and two counts of false imprisonment in connection with the death of 72-year-old businessman Hussein Murray. Investigators allege the suspects posed as DTE workers and attempted to gain access to Murray's home on the night of Oct. 10. They were denied entry and returned the following day, this time being allowed inside.