Suspect in homicide of 3 found dead in burning vehicle in Detroit charged with gun crime

A suspect in the murder of three people who were found dead in a burning vehicle in Detroit early Sunday morning has been charged with a gun crime. According to a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on Monday, Edward Redding has been charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Detroit police said Monday that a person of interest had been taken into custody but did not identify the suspect by name.
