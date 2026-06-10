Suspect in fatal shooting of 4 in Livonia had "contentious relationship" with parents A Livonia man remains in police custody in the aftermath of a shooting that left his father, mother, brother and his brother's girlfriend dead in Livonia on Tuesday evening. Livonia Police Chief Thomas Goralski said Wednesday morning that while the suspect remains in police custody, charges have not yet been filed. Goralski said officers will work with the Wayne County Prosecutor's office on that step, with charges possibly resulting on Thursday.