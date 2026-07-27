Severe weather expected today and tonight Weather Alert Day- Slight Risk Severe Storms (2 of 5) and Enhanced Risk Severe Storms (3 of 5) late afternoon late evening... Good Monday morning Family! Starting off partly sunny and warm today high 87. A strong cold front will approach later today increasing a chance of severe thunderstorms mainly this afternoon and evening. The strongest storms will be capable of producing wind gusts to 70 MPH and hail to one inch in diameter. There is a low risk for an isolated tornado. Locally intense rainfall may lead to some minor urban flooding. Cooler drier weather to follow for the rest of the week.