Second $100 million lawsuit filed against city of Warren, police officers in crash that killed 2 men The city of Warren and two of its police officers are facing another $100 million lawsuit related to the fatal crash last month that killed two men. It claims that on Sept. 30, the police officers failed to adhere to traffic laws and were driving over 100 mph when they crashed into a Dodge Durango driven by 33-year-old DeJuan Pettis and 34-year-old Cedric Hayden Jr.