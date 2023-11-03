Watch CBS News

"Sacred Spaces?" coming to Detroit's Music Hall

Adonis Rose, the director of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, joins CBS News Detroit to discuss "Sacred Spaces?" This is a performance in collaboration with Cleo Parker Robinson Dance that will be at Musical Hall on Sunday, Nov. 5.
