Pontiac mother accused of abandoning her 3 children given $250 million bond A 34-year-old Pontiac mother accused of child abuse and abandoning her three children was arraigned Thursday morning on three counts of first-degree child abuse. On Thursday, 50th District Court Judge Ronda Fowlkes Gross issued Kelli Bryant a $250 million bond. If Bryant posts bond, she cannot have contact with her children, or anyone under the age of 18.