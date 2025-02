On this day in history: Tuskegee Airmen inducted into U.S. Armed Forces on Feb. 19, 1942 This Black History Month, we're honoring the Tuskegee Airmen, who were inducted into the U.S. Armed Forces on Feb. 19, 1942. Wm. A. Stevenson, president of the Tuskegee Airmen Inc. Detroit chapter, discusses the latest federal action on teaching a training course on the Tuskegee Airmen.