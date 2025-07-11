Watch CBS News

No tax on tips: What workers should know

The "no tax on tips" provision in the federal spending bill creates a new deduction for tipped workers, eliminating or decreasing what they owe in federal income tax. Tipped workers still have to pay state and local income tax and payroll taxes.
