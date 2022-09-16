Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather September 16, 2022 (Tonight)

Mild temperatures tonight, but temps will heat up for the last weekend of summer. Meteorologist Karen Carter shows us what we can expect for the next 24 hours. For more information go to CBSDetroit/weather.com
