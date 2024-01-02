Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Forecast January 2, 2023 (Morning)

Above-normal temperatures today with highs in the upper 30s. A few rays of sunshine this afternoon before snow showers return tomorrow. Meteorologist Kylee Miller has your NEXT Weather forecast. CBSDetroit.com/weather.
