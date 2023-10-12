Watch CBS News

New solo exhibit coming to the Scarab Club

Detroit's historic artistic clubhouse is getting a new solo exhibit that will open on Oct. 13 and run through November. Kathryn Dimond, executive director of the Scarab Club, joins CBS News Detroit to share all the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.