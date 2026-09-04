More strong storms this morning then clearing for the weekend Happy Friday, Family! Mostly cloudy with fog early, expecting another round of thunderstorms this morning and afternoon, a high of 82°. Once again there is a Marginal (1 of 5) and Slight Risk (2 of 5) for southeast Michigan as we may see strong to severe storms this morning and afternoon. Main threat damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail. Tonight, a few linger showers and thunderstorms that may stick around for Saturday early morning, the clearing to mostly sunny skies. Dry conditions for the remainder of the holiday weekend.