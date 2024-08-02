Watch CBS News

Money allocated to solve cold cases in Michigan

Michigan is ranked sixth in the nation for most cold cases. According to Project Cold Case, in 2022, the state had a 54% clearance rate for homicides. But state funding, some of which is headed to universities, could help raise that solve rate.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.