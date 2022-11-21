Watch CBS News

Michigan Matters - Gardner-Holiday

Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks to Rachel Stewart, of Gardner White, Daran Carey & Rick Pacynski, of Detroit Goodfellows, and Major Bob Mueller, Salvation Army about our region, helping those in need and the holiday season.
