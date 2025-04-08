Watch CBS News

Michigan historic home undergoing renovations

It's hard to imagine what life was like more than 100 years ago, but the Kirkland House in Livingston County, Michigan, alongside a chapel, a barbershop and even a schoolhouse, means you don't have to use your imagination.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.