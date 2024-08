Michigan community honors high school coach's 53-year career Earning a title like the "Dean of Baseball" doesn't come easily. It took a 53-year coaching career for Gary Szalka at both Melvindale and Trenton high schools to achieve that title. His Woodhaven community rallied around the cherished educator who's now in hospice after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and Lewy Body Dementia. Szalka received a new quilt honoring his coaching career that weaves through time.