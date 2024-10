Eric Griggs-Hugan shares more about Kingdom Nights: A Holy Revival. The event offers Detroiters a faith-filled party.

Kingdom Nights offers Detroiters a faith-filled party Eric Griggs-Hugan shares more about Kingdom Nights: A Holy Revival. The event offers Detroiters a faith-filled party.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On