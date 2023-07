Eye on the Future

Jeff Lesson, sports anchor from WWJ Newsradio 950 and 97.1 The Ticket, discusses Jim Harbaugh's possible four-game suspension.

Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules Jeff Lesson, sports anchor from WWJ Newsradio 950 and 97.1 The Ticket, discusses Jim Harbaugh's possible four-game suspension.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On