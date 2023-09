The Grosse Pointe community held a vigil honoring 19-year-old Honor Wallace, a Southern Methodist University student who was killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Grosse Pointe community holds vigil honoring 19-year-old killed in crash The Grosse Pointe community held a vigil honoring 19-year-old Honor Wallace, a Southern Methodist University student who was killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On