Grandparents for Vaccines relates stories of childhood diseases from generations ago A volunteer-led organization called Grandparents for Vaccines launched Sunday, in conjunction with National Grandparents Day. The group has a mission to share the experiences of those who were children before vaccines were widely available. The voices are from older people who experienced diseases such as polio, tuberculosis and measles when they were young; illnesses that had faded out for later generations because of widespread vaccination acceptance.