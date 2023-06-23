Watch CBS News

Furry Fridays: Keiser and Captain Crunch

For this week's Furry Fridays, meet Keiser, a 3-year-old cat, and Captain Crunch, a pitbull terrier mix who is almost two years old. For more information on these two and more, visit https://www.michiganhumane.org.
