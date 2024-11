Former Detroit Lion Antwione Williams charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot Former NFL star Antwione Williams, who was drafted by the Lions in 2016, has been charged in connection with his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the 31-year-old is charged with assaulting, resisting and impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.