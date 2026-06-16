Early sun today, then storms this evening and tonight Good morning, Fam! Starting off partly sunny today, high 77 with a chance for showers and thunderstorms later afternoon and evening. Isolated storms may be strong to severe this evening. Severe Risk outlook is Marginal (1 of 5). Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Heavy rainfall is likely which may lead to localized flooding, especially in urban areas. The potential also exists for severe weather, mainly south of I-94.