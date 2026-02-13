Dry and warming temps into the Valentine's Day Weekend Good morning Family, TGIF!!! Looking at a great kickoff to the warming weekend!! Mostly sunny skies today, with a high near 37. A little breezy through the afternoon but still lovely. Staying dry all weekend as temps continue to warm into the upper 30's and low 40's by Sunday. Thank you High pressure!! Warmer next week with temps heading into the 50's by Wednesday with the next chance for rain moving in. So my suggestion is, time to wash the ashy car!!! Great streak of days to get that winter off the ride!! In the words of Ludacris..."Roll OUT"!! Happy Valentine's Day Weekend!