Watch CBS News

Detroit's first Digital Empowerment Summit

Innovators, tech founders and tech-curious Detroiters will gather for the first-ever Detroit Digital Empowerment Summit from Oct. 3 - 5 at the Michigan Science Center and the College for Creative Studies.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.