Dearborn Heights police seek public's help in locating missing 16-year-old Police in Dearborn Heights and nearby Michigan communities are seeking tips from the public in the search for a missing 16-year-old. Tasia Keaton ran away on March 14. She was last seen three days later via security video that placed her at Joy Road and Beech Daly Road, Dearborn Heights Police Chief Ahmed Haidar said Thursday.