Watch CBS News

Community Connect: Keeping Detroit Clean

On this week’s Community Connect – from the green sector to the blight areas of the city and even adding in a STEM twist – learn how Detroiter’s are making their mark and planting their seeds for a cleaner and greener Detroit.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.