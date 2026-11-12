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Colder temps with rain/snow ahead

Happy Thursday Family! Shower chances increasing today as a strong cold front sweeps from north to south over the region this afternoon. High temps will be in the mid to upper 40's. The front also brings in a much colder air mass with gusty north wind meaning temps today and tonight will feel much colder. The inbound cold air activates lake effect rain/snow showers tonight through Saturday. Minor wet snow accumulations are likely across the Thumb, mainly near Saginaw Bay and the Port Huron vicinity.
39m ago (03:49)
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Colder temps with rain/snow ahead

Colder temps with rain/snow ahead

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