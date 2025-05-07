Watch CBS News

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run

One person is now in custody for a deadly hit and run in Detroit that happened April 19. A man and woman were riding scooters on Grand Boulevard near Grasset when they were hit. The woman was killed, the man was injured.
