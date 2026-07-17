Air Quality Alert Today, Storms Tomorrow The Air Quality Alert remains in effect through Midnight tonight due to persistence of wildfire smoke causing hazardous air quality. Improvement of the smoke thickness and air quality begins tonight as the wind shifts from the SW after the passage of a warm front. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible late this evening. Looking into the weekend there is a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. Dry weather with cooler temperatures and lower humidity moves in by Sunday.