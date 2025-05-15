Watch CBS News

A look into the meaning behind "No Mow May"

The summer season is almost here, and dozens of communities across Metro Detroit are participating in No Mow May. However, some cities prohibit the movement. Brian Peterson-Roest, founder of Bees in the D, breaks down the meaning behind No Mow May.
