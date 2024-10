94-year-old Michigan woman achieves goal of riding in a Ferrari thanks to retirement program A 94-year-old woman in Novi is reminding people, young and old, that no matter your goal, there's nothing to it but to do it. Donna Maddox took a Ferrari for a spin around the Michigan International Speedway made possible by a local retirement program. Maddox and Basma Jirjis, life enrichment manager at Waltonwood Twelve Oaks, discuss the experience and the program.