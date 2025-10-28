Zingerman's Candy in Ann Arbor recalls 2 candy bars over potential "life-threatening" ingredient

Zingerman's Candy Manufactory is recalling two full-size candy bars that may not have had two "life-threatening" ingredients disclosed on the label.

According to a notice on the Food and Drug Administration's website, the Ann Arbor, Michigan, company is recalling its Peanut Butter Crush (lot No. 174250) and Ca$hew Cow bars (lot No. 174250). Officials say the recall came after the manufacturer discovered that the bars were distributed with packaging that did not disclose the presence of peanuts or cashews.

Anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashew and peanut could potentially experience "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," according to the FDA.

"Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the production and packaging processes. Steps have been taken to ensure this problem has been resolved," read the FDA notice.

The candy bars were distributed in Michigan and New York. The FDA says no illnesses have been reported.

Anyone who purchased the candies is urged to return them to the place where they were bought for a full refund.

CBS News Detroit reached out on Tuesday evening to Zingerman's Community of Business, which operates Zingerman's Candy, and is waiting to hear back.