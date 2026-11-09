Ypsilanti woman in jail after police say she drove wrong way on U.S. 23, nearly caused crash

A Ypsilanti woman is in jail after nearly striking a pickup while driving the wrong way on U.S. 23 near Dundee, Michigan.

The woman had a blood alcohol level of .14 and told officers she thought she was in the Wayne County community of Inkster when she was pulled over, the Dundee Police Department reported.

Monroe County Central Dispatch began receiving multiple 911 calls at approximately 4:38 a.m. Sunday about a white Ford Explorer driving southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 23 near mile marker 21.

Officers from the Dundee Police Department, Michigan State Police and Monroe County Sheriff's Office began heading in that direction. When a Dundee officer got on the highway from Exit 17/Dundee, he saw the wrong-way vehicle nearly strike a pickup truck head-on.

The wrong-way driver continued along for a short distance while the patrol vehicle's lights alerted oncoming traffic to the hazard, the report said. State troopers and deputies then arrived to assist.

The driver was a 28-year-old woman from Ypsilanti who told police she had left a bar in Detroit and thought she was in the Inkster area. She was taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail without further incident.

Dundee police said a breath test resulted in readings of .14 and .15 blood alcohol level. Michigan law sets the legal limit for an adult driver at a .08 blood alcohol level.

The case was forwarded to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for review.