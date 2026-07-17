Ypsilanti man faces domestic, obstructing officer charges after barricade situation

A man has been charged with domestic violence, along with resisting and obstructing a police officer, in the aftermath of a barricaded confrontation in Romulus, Michigan.

Kevin Tylor Clark, 32, of Ypsilanti, was arraigned on Friday in 34th District Court in Romulus, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. The domestic violence charge is a misdemeanor; the resisting and obstructing officer charge is a felony.

Bond was set at $100,000, court records show.

The incident started with the assault of a 37-year-old woman, who prosecutors said was Clark's girlfriend. Police checked a home on Amarillo Drive in Romulus after a 911 caller hung up about 3:30 p.m. July 14. The woman could be heard crying over the phone. When officers arrived, Clark had barricaded himself and the victim inside the home while also making threats to police, the prosecutor's office said.

The Western Wayne SWAT Team was called to assist, and officers stationed themselves near the home.

After a two-hour standoff, the woman was released.

After another two hours, prosecutors said, Clark left the home and was taken into custody. The suspect "actively resisted" when police attempted to restrain him, prosecutors said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 28; a preliminary exam is set for Aug. 4.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.