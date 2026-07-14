Suspect in custody after barricaded situation in Romulus, authorities say

A suspect is in custody following an hours-long barricaded situation on Tuesday in Romulus, Michigan.

At about 4 p.m., police responded to a domestic violence call in the 6000 block of Amarillo Drive. Police say the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Ypsilanti, threatened to shoot any officer who entered the home before barricading himself inside the home with a 37-year-old woman.

Police say officers attempted to reconnect with the woman, who was heard crying and stating that she was held against her will. Police say the suspect eventually released the woman nearly three hours later, at about 6:45 p.m., but remained barricaded.

In an update after 8:30 p.m., police say the suspect was in custody. Details on his arrest were not immediately released.

Romulus police say a records check showed a history of domestic violence at the home and the suspect's criminal history.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.