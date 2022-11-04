Ypsilanti man arrested for federal sexual exploitation of child charges

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 38-year-old Ypsilanti man was arrested for federal crimes involving children and sexually abusive material in Michigan and beyond.

Kevin Thomas-Bradley Stange was arrested on federal charges including two counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Michigan State Police said Stange was originally arrested in July by The MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. That arrest was for state charges relating to child sexually abusive material in Washtenaw County. During the forensic analysis of the evidence seized from Stange's residence, detectives said they learned the investigation extended beyond Michigan.

Homeland Security Investigations was contacted to help with federal charges. A federal indictment was obtained on Oct. 25.

Stange, who was on bond from the Washtenaw County Jail, was arrested at his home for the federal charges on Oct. 27. He was arraigned that same day and was ordered to remain in federal custody until trial.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about the safe use of the internet.

The MSP ICAC Task Force provides a list of resources on its website here.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline here.