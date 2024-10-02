Michigan youth hockey doctor facing more charges of sexually abusing teens

(CBS DETROIT) - A Farmington Hills physician accused of sexually abusing teenage boys is now facing additional charges.

On Tuesday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced additional charges against 68-year-old Zvi Levran related to two separate incidents.

Levran is accused of taking explicit photos of a 16- or 17-year-old patient in Farmington Hills between 2018 and 2019 and sending himself the photos. He's charged with child sexually abusive activity and possession of child sexually abusive material.

In the second incident, Levran is accused of soliciting an explicit video from a 16- or 17-year-old patient in Novi in 2020. He's charged with aggravated child sexually abusive activity and aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

"This individual used his position of trust to prey on vulnerable teenagers," said McDonald in a statement. "I commend the bravery of all those who have come forward, which takes immense strength to do. My office will continue to work vigorously to hold this defendant and all other individuals who engage in such behaviors accountable to the fullest extent under the law."

Levran spent two decades working with youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota, providing medical assistance. He now faces 28 total charges and has remained locked up in the Oakland County Jail since his arrest in November 2022.

Levran has previously been accused of criminal sexual conduct involving nearly a dozen hockey players.

If you or someone you know has been subjected to inappropriate treatment by Levran, you're asked to call Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline is free, confidential and available 24/7 by calling 1-800-656-4673.